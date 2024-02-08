NASA launches new mission to explore Earth’s ‘invisible universe’

(MENAFN) A groundbreaking new satellite designed to offer an unparalleled view of Earth's microscopic marine life and minuscule atmospheric particles has been successfully launched.



The NASA PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, and ocean Ecosystem) mission took off at 1:33 AM ET on Thursday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.



Originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, the launch experienced two delays due to adverse weather conditions at the launch site. However, the weather conditions on Thursday morning were deemed more than 95 percent favorable for the launch.



According to Jeremy Werdell, the PACE project scientist, scientists began conceptualizing a method to gain deeper insights into how oceanic and atmospheric processes shape the planet approximately two decades ago.



The mission aims to elucidate the roles of aerosols, clouds, and phytoplankton in the ocean, serving as indicators for ocean health and global warming.



The three instruments aboard PACE, which comprise two polarimeters and one camera, will gather a broad spectrum of data across diverse wavelengths of light that “allows us to see things we’ve never been able to see before,” said Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Science Division.



“What we’re doing here with PACE is really the search for the microscopic, mostly invisible universe in the sea and the sky, and in some degrees, on land, too,” Werdell stated.



Despite being initially planned as a three-year mission, PACE possesses sufficient fuel to extend its orbit and study Earth for a duration of up to 10 years. By doing so, the spacecraft will become part of a fleet comprising over two dozen NASA Earth science missions that orbit our planet. These missions are dedicated to collecting data on various Earth components, including oceans, land, ice, and the atmosphere. By leveraging this wealth of data, scientists aim to gain a deeper understanding of how Earth's climate is evolving over time.

