Netanyahu rejects Hamas ceasefire suggestion, asserts complete conquest

(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu asserted on Wednesday that achieving complete victory in Gaza was imminent, dismissing the latest ceasefire proposal from Hamas aimed at securing the release of hostages still detained in the blockaded territory.



Netanyahu reiterated his commitment to dismantling the Palestinian movement, emphasizing that Israel's only recourse was to ensure the downfall of Hamas.



“The day after is the day after Hamas. All of Hamas,” he addressed at a news conference, asserting that complete conquest over Hamas was the sole answer to the Gaza conflict.



“Only total victory will allow us to restore security in Israel, both in the north and in the south.”



A senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zuhri, characterized Netanyahu’s statements as "political bravado," indicating the Israeli leader's inclination to perpetuate conflict in the region.



Another Hamas representative, Osama Hamdan, mentioned that a delegation led by senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya would depart for Cairo on Thursday to engage in ceasefire discussions with mediators from Egypt and Qatar.



Hamas proposed a Gaza ceasefire lasting four-and-a-half months, during which all hostages would be released, Israel would withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip, and terms for ending the conflict would be negotiated.



The Hamas proposal, initially reported by Reuters, was in response to an earlier proposition formulated by US and Israeli intelligence officials. This proposal was conveyed to Hamas last week by Qatari and Egyptian intermediaries.

