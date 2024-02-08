(MENAFN) In a letter addressed to Congress on Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed that the special counsel investigation into Leader Joe Biden's handling of classified documents has concluded, with a report expected to be released to the public soon.



While the conclusions of the report by special counsel Robert Hur were not disclosed by Mr Garland, he expressed a commitment to sharing as much of the document as possible following a review by the White House for potential executive privilege concerns.



As stated by a representative for the White House counsel's office, Ian Sams, the review process is anticipated to be finalized by the end of the week.



Although the Justice Department is not expected to pursue charges against Leader Biden, it is reported that the forthcoming report will be critical of his actions, as indicated by a source familiar with the matter cited by a US news agency.



The year-long investigation primarily focused on the improper retention of classified documents by Leader Biden during his tenure as a US senator and as vice Leader.



These sensitive records were discovered at his residence in Delaware and at a private office utilized during the transition period between his service in former Leader Barack Obama's administration and assuming the presidency.



The resolution of this investigation lifts a significant legal and political burden from Leader Biden as he continues his bid for re-election.

MENAFN08022024000045015839ID1107826115