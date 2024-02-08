Egypt implements 50 percent raise on minimum public sector wage

(MENAFN) Egypt's public sector employees are set to experience a substantial rise in their minimum wage, increasing by 50 per cent to 6,000 Egyptian pounds (USD194.17) per month starting in March. This adjustment comes amidst a period of heightened inflation in the nation, home to a population of 105 million, the largest in the Arab world.



Leader Abdel Fattah El Sisi has introduced a new "emergency social support package" aimed at addressing the nation's ongoing economic challenges. As part of this initiative, periodic raises ranging from 10 to 15 per cent will be implemented for public sector workers.



Furthermore, the package includes provisions to enhance wages for teachers and university-level educators, as well as salary increases for doctors and nurses employed in the public sector. The government has also outlined plans to create over 120,000 job opportunities in the medical, education, and administrative sectors under a 6-billion-pound initiative.



In addition to the wage adjustments, pensions for 13 million citizens will receive a 15 per cent increase beginning next month. The social welfare grants provided by Takaful and Karama, a program offering monthly stipends to orphans and the elderly, will also see a 15 per cent increase. Moreover, the taxable income ceiling has been raised from 45,000 pounds per year to 60,000 pounds.

