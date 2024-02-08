Poland launches air defense systems in reaction to Russian missile attacks on Ukraine

(MENAFN) The defense minister of Poland, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, declared the activation of the country's air defense systems nationwide in reaction to significant missile assaults by Russia on Ukrainian territories adjacent to the Polish border on Wednesday morning.



Kosiniak-Kamysz, who also serves as the deputy Premier, revealed to a radio station that Russia targeted multiple Ukrainian cities, including Lviv, which is situated close to the Polish-Ukrainian border.



“We activate our air defense systems” after attacks in close proximity to the Polish border, he stated.



According to Kamysz, Russia is transitioning to a war economy, ramping up the production of arms and munitions and even acquiring weapons from allies like North Korea. He cited these factors to explain the recent escalation of attacks on Ukraine.



On Wednesday, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported missile and drone strikes hitting several cities, including Kharkiv, Lviv, Kyiv, and Mykolaiv. These attacks resulted in damage to residential areas and energy infrastructure, as well as the loss of six lives.



Russia initiated its assault on Ukraine in February 2022. In response, Western nations imposed severe sanctions on Russia, while Kyiv received support in the form of arms, humanitarian aid, and economic assistance.



As of February 24, the conflict will mark its third year.

