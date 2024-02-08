Death rate in Gaza from Israeli assaults exceeds 27,700

(MENAFN) The Gaza Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that a staggering 27,708 Palestinians have lost their lives, with 67,174 others sustaining injuries in Israeli assaults since October 7th.



The Ministry issued a statement revealing that within the past 24 hours alone, Israeli attacks claimed the lives of 123 individuals and left 169 others wounded. The ongoing violence has resulted in a harrowing situation where many people remain trapped beneath rubble and stranded on roads, impeding rescue efforts.



“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them,” the ministry stated in a declaration.



The grim reality extends further as approximately 85 percent of Gazans have been displaced due to the relentless Israeli onslaught, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.



The United Nations reported that all residents of Gaza are now grappling with food insecurity, highlighting the severity of the situation. With hundreds of thousands of people lacking adequate shelter, the region faces a profound shortage of essential supplies and resources.



Furthermore, the flow of aid into Gaza has significantly dwindled, with less than half of the usual number of aid trucks entering the territory compared to before the outbreak of conflict. This alarming decline further compounds the challenges faced by Gazans, who are already enduring unimaginable hardships amidst the ongoing violence and destruction.

