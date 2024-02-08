American drone attack murders Iraq-located army leaders

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States conducted a drone strike in the Iraqi capital on Wednesday evening, resulting in the death of three members of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, including a high-ranking commander. Washington's Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for the attack, which targeted a vehicle carrying the militia members in the Mashtal neighborhood of Baghdad around 9:30 pm local time.



The strike, characterized as "American aggression" by local outlet Sabereen News, has heightened tensions in the region. Social media images revealed remnants of what appears to be a Hellfire missile, commonly associated with United States drone attacks. Among the casualties were identified Haj Arkhan Al-Alawi and Wissam Mohammed 'Abu Bakr' al-Saadi, who held a key role in overseeing Kataib Hezbollah's operations in Syria.



CENTCOM issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that the unilateral strike in Iraq was in response to attacks on United States service members, specifically targeting a Kataib Hezbollah commander responsible for planning and participating in attacks against United States forces in the region.



The US has attributed last month's deadly attack on a base along the Syria-Jordan-Iraq border, which claimed the lives of three American soldiers, to Kataib Hezbollah. Following a series of retaliatory United States airstrikes, the militia had announced a temporary suspension of attacks. The strike has sparked protests in Baghdad, with crowds gathering at the site, chanting slogans condemning the United States as the "Greater Satan."



The death of al-Saadi marks the most senior Kataib Hezbollah member killed in Iraq since the January 2020 drone strike that targeted Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Tehran responded to that incident by launching ballistic missiles at United States bases, escalating tensions between the two nations. The recent drone strike is likely to have significant repercussions, adding complexity to the already volatile situation in the region.





