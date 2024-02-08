(MENAFN) Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were detained by New York City police on Wednesday for obstructing the street in front of the venue where Leader Joe Biden was scheduled to speak.



A confrontation erupted between New York Police Department (NYPD) officers and protesters near the Manhattan building designated for Biden's campaign event ahead of the November Leaderial elections.



Predominantly Jewish protesters, alleging Leader Biden's backing of the Gaza genocide, were among those arrested on 5th Avenue following altercations with law enforcement.



In anticipation of Biden's appearance, NYPD dispatched two police buses to transport demonstrators blocking the road near the Metropolitan Museum of Art to a detention facility.



Meanwhile, hundreds of Palestinian supporters gathered at Columbus Circle, voicing opposition to Biden's presence in New York and urging an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.



Protesters were directed by NYPD officers to the sidewalk across from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where a Democratic Party fundraising event was underway.



They demanded Biden's intervention to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to cease US support for Israel to garner their support.



Biden's visit to New York, involving participation in three events, caused disruptions to city traffic. Arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport aboard Air Force One, Biden later touched down in the Wall Street vicinity via helicopter in the afternoon.

