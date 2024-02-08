Disney declares sequel to 2016 animated film ‘Moana’

(MENAFN) Bob Iger, during an interview preceding Disney's fiscal first quarter earnings report, announced the highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 animated film Moana.



The sequel, which comes as a surprise to many, is set for a theatrical release on November 27th of this year. The announcement signals a return to the beloved story, where the allure of the line where the sky meets the sea beckons Moana once again.



Iger disclosed that although the initial plan was to create a television series, the company ultimately decided to produce a second film instead. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theaters this November,” Iger stated.



According to a statement from Disney, "Moana 2" invites audiences on an expansive new journey alongside Moana, Maui, and a fresh crew of unlikely seafarers. Following an unexpected summons from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana embarks on a daring expedition to the distant seas of Oceania and into perilous, uncharted waters. This adventure promises to be unlike any she has encountered before.



Dave Derrick Jr. will take the helm as the director of the sequel, while the music will be composed by a team consisting of Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa'i, and Mark Mancina, who were also involved in the creation of the original film.



"Moana" proved to be a significant box office triumph for Disney, amassing over USD680 million in ticket sales worldwide. Additionally, the film achieved a notable milestone by surpassing 1 billion hours streamed on Disney+ last year, further solidifying its enduring popularity among audiences.

