Global Recycled Plastic Market: Projected Growth To US$ 88.2 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Recycled Plastic Market is poised for unprecedented growth. Industry forecasts reveal that the market is valued at US$ 44.5 billion in 2022, is set to soar to an impressive US$ 88.2 billion by the year 2031. This signifies a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1% in terms of revenue, alongside a 5.9% CAGR in the volume of plastic being recycled, throughout the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2031.This substantial growth trajectory is underpinned by a surge in demand for recycled plastic products, spurred by an amalgam of factors. Primary among these is a heightened global awareness of environmental challenges, complemented by stringent government regulations aimed at curbing plastic waste. In tandem, a shift in consumer and business behavior towards more sustainable practices has markedly increased the appetite for products made from recycled plastics. This study serves as a valuable resource for both established players and newcomers, offering guidance and insights for success in this thriving industry.Competitive LandscapeThe section dedicated to the competitive landscape of the keyword market delves into a detailed exploration of the market's key players, their strategies, and the significant impact they have on the industry. This segment aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics, highlighting the pivotal role played by major companies and the strategies they employ to thrive and succeed. By examining this section, readers can gain valuable insights into the competitive landscape and the factors driving the growth and development of the industrial process heating system equipment market.Key PlayersB&B PlasticsB. Schoenberg & Co.Clear Path RecyclingCustom Polymers, Inc.Envision PlasticsGreen Line PolymersGreen-O-Tech IndiaJayplasKuusakoski Group OyKW Plastics, Inc.MBA Polymers Inc.Miller Waste MillsRecycled Plastic Inc.Plastipak HoldingsRecyclex S.A.Seraphim PlasticsUltrePET, LLCVeoliaOther Prominent PlayersReasons to Invest in this Report-Segmentation OutlineBy SourcePlastic BottlesPlastic FilmsSynthetic FibersRigid Plastics & FoamsOthers (auto-parts, electrical goods, furniture and others)By TypePolyethylene Terephthalate (PET)Polyethylene (PE) - LPDE & HDPEPolypropylene (PP)Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)Polystyrene (PS)Polyamide (PA)OthersBy Recycling MethodThermal decompositionHeat compressionDistributed recyclingPyrolysisOthersBy End-UserPackaging (Bottles, Containers, Bags & Films, Strapping, Others)Building & Construction (Carpets & Rugs, Lumber, Pipe, Furnishings, Others)TextilesAutomotive (Batteries, Others)Electrical & ElectronicsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeWestern EuropeThe UKGermanyFranceItalySpainRest of Western EuropeEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern EuropeAsia PacificChinaIndiaJapanAustralia & New ZealandASEANMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeThailandIndonesiaVietnamCambodiaRest of ASEANRest of Asia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)UAESaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaRest of MEASouth AmericaArgentinaBrazilRest of South AmericaKey features of the Market Analysis Report include:Thorough Industry Analysis: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key industries, including market size, growth rate, and emerging trends. 