Unprecedented EPA TSCA Fluoridation Trial Passes Halfway Mark- Live Stream Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

No Process in the Body Needs Fluoride -The Target should be ZERO

Bottle-fed Babies with Fluoridated Tap Water get 200x More Fluoride than Nature Intended

Case Number: Civ. No. 17-CV-02162-EMC Food & Water Watch, Inc. et al v. Environmental Protection Agency et al final trial day Wednesday 2/13

- Dr. Bruce LanphearDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This is a Bench trial in San Francisco. Judge Edward Chen wanted the Public to see the proceedings. Watch the Live Stream on Zoom (Weekdays 8:30 a.m. PST)Password: 912881 (Black out Thursday 2/8)Attend in Person: San Francisco Courthouse, Courtroom 5 – 17th Floor, 450 Golden Gate Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102Fluoride Action Network (FAN) is a Plaintiff in this unprecedented case. The trial has continued to garner media coverage, though not from mainstream outlets, despite FAN repeatedly reaching out to them with press releases, videos, and the studies linking fluoridation to an increased risk of serious side-effects.The Plaintiffs' lawyer Michael Connett is the son of Ellen and Paul Connett, two life long activists.“Their story is not just one of scientific integrity and coming to the defense of the vulnerable, it's also a story about giving one's passion, time, and energy to something bigger than themselves”.FAN Article: A LIFETIME OF GIVING: AN INTERVIEW WITH THE CONNETTS. NOVEMBER 2022In 1996, Paul was persuaded by his wife Ellen to investigate the controversial practice of water fluoridation. In 2000, he was one of the founders of the Fluoride Action Network which he directed for 15 years (2000 -2015). In 2003, he gave an invited presentation to a panel appointed by the US National Research Council, which published a landmark review of fluoride's toxicity in 2006.In 2010, Paul co-authored, with James Beck, MD, PhD and Spedding Micklem The Case Against Fluoride: How Hazardous Waste Ended Up in Our Drinking Water and the Bad Science and Powerful Politics That Keep It There, published by Chelsea Green Publishing.02/06/24 Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. writes:Exclusive: NTP Scientific Director Tells The Defender What He Couldn't Tell the CourtThe National Toxicology Program's (NTP) former scientific director Brian Berridge, DVM, Ph.D., on Monday testified in the landmark fluoride trial. The judge didn't allow testimony about possible political influence over the NTP report's publication, but Berridge told The Defender after the hearing that such pressures raised serious concerns for public health.Dr. Connett tells the story that at first when his wife approached him with anti-fluoridation papers he said,“take that away these people are crazy.” Paul admits,”I read the literature and I was astonished. I was shocked. I was embarrassed to feel I had gone along with the notion the opponents were crazy. Science made the practice preposterous”.Founder of Dallas For Safer Water, Regina Imburgia explained,“Dr. Paul Connett Ph.D. came to Dallas, Texas June 2014 to offer his wealth of knowledge to the Dallas City Council. They have the authority to stop the water fluoridation. Dallas is the ninth largest city in the United States. All nine fluoridate their tap water. The added fluoride negatively affects the residents and the food products made in these cities. The Council did not heed his words and the Dallas Water Utilities continues to this day to add HFS to raise the Fluoride level in the Dallas tap water. Link to 22 minute video of Dr. Connett's comments.Chris Neurath, Science Director, Fluoride Action Network says,“Fluoride is the New Lead”.Dr. Bruce Lanphear MD cites public warnings about Lead circa 1909 and 1925 in his lecture“Crime of the Century: Our Failure to Prevent the Lead Pandemic” presented on May 11, 2016 at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. It took about 100 years for the World Health Organization, the EPA and CDC to conclude that NO AMOUNT OF LEAD is safe for children, despite the risks having been well-known in the early 20th century.Dr. Bruce Lanphear says, "If you look at where we've made progress in public health, It takes good science and it takes moms getting pissed off!”Regina says,“Mom Ellen Connett motivated her husband Paul to look at the science. Now Moms Against Fluoridation, Mom Brenda Staudenmaier, and Mom Karen Spencer join FAN in this Epic EPA TSCA Trial. It was a Citizens Petition that was DENIED that led to this EPA Lawsuit. It is often ordinary citizens, not politicians nor the media, who care enough to fight to expose truth". She adds, "lie, stall, delay, neglect, and ignore are tactics used to wear down opposition to the status quo. We have good science, dedicated world renowned experts, and a fantastic lawyer team, the time for Fluoridation to end is now.”

regina m imburgia

DallasForSaferWater

+1 214-597-5038

email us here