Collins Law Celebrates Third Anniversary At New Location

SHREVEPORT, LA, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Collins Law , a legal powerhouse with 39 years of experience, commemorates its third anniversary at the current location on Youree Drive. The move in 2021 marked a pivotal moment for the firm, solidifying its commitment to providing exceptional legal services in a more accessible and central location.In its nearly four-decade-long journey, Collins Law has cultivated a legacy of excellence by representing clients in various courts across the state, including appellate and federal courts. The team's extensive experience has been the cornerstone of its success, consistently achieving positive outcomes in various legal matters.The relocation to Youree Drive not only signified a new chapter for Collins Law but also underscored its dedication to the local community. Over the past three years, the firm has been at the forefront of legal advocacy, handling thousands of personal injury cases. Collins Law is more than a legal entity; it's a beacon of hope for those seeking justice and restoration.Collins Law has a mission of restoring lives. This mission extends beyond legal victories to a commitment to assisting clients in every aspect of their recovery journey. The firm actively supports clients in obtaining medical treatment, transportation, and other necessary means to facilitate a complete and holistic recovery, medically and financially.As Collins Law celebrates this milestone, the team acknowledges and expresses gratitude to its clients, partners, and the local community for their unwavering support. The third anniversary at the Youree Drive location is not just a celebration of time but a testament to Collins Law's enduring commitment to being a guiding force in the pursuit of justice.For more information, visit the Collins Law website or call 318-626-7300.About Collins Law: Collins Law, founded by native Louisianan Stephen T. Collins, is a legal institution with over 30 years of dedicated service to the community. A graduate of Louisiana State University, Paul M. Hebert Law Center, Collins is a recognized Premier 100 Trial Attorney, known for his expertise in personal injury cases and contributions to legal education.Company: Collins LawAddress: 4321 Youree Drive, Suite 300City: ShreveportState: LAZip code: 71105Telephone number: 318-626-7300Fax number: 318-946-8358

