St John WA Commenced Implementation Of Omnitronics Omnicore Dispatch To Manage Western Australian Ambulance Services

St John WA selects Omnitronics omnicore for Ambulance Dispatch

St John WA has begun deploying their omnicore Enterprise Dispatch system, with the service now live at the State Operations Centre and across Metro Operations.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This state-of-the-art dispatch system was chosen and installed by St John WA (SJWA) in late 2023. With more than 236,000 hours of volunteer support, SJWA provides top-notch emergency medical services to the people of Western Australia and the omnicore Enterprise Dispatch system greatly enhances their communication capabilities, highlighting the crucial role that technology plays in delivering efficient and effective emergency services to communities.The not-for-profit organisation is serving people, day and night, through 17 different services and 196 ambulance locations across the 2.5mio km2 State.Since the first Omnitronics dispatch installation in 2008 they have consistently upgraded to access the most advanced dispatch technology available on the market. Their third Omnitronics dispatch system, omnicore Enterprise Dispatch, went live in late 2023 and is hosted in virtual machines with a primary server in Belmont and a duplicate backup site 26km away in Wangara, Western Australia.Whilst all Metro and Country Channels are using Tait base stations via the DFSI or 4-Wire E&M interface, a high availability omniGateP25 gateway cluster provides access to PTT over Satellite for remote locations. This will give country ambulances in remote locations the capability of multiple communications paths based on priority, including radio channels, 4G connections or satellite.“As a longstanding client, we are happy that Omnitronics have once again provided us with the latest cutting-edge radio dispatch technology and support us in communicating with both local and remote sites from our centralised operations centres,“ says St John WA Radio Communications Manager Ray Pullen.In addition, a custom developed CAD interface for omnicore Dispatch sends an alert and message for CAD job dispatch information directly to the user's radios ensuring no job is missed when the paramedics are away from the in-vehicle CAD terminals. A voice recorder is also integrated into the system.Omnitronics CEO John Jordan adds:“The capability to provide custom engineered functionalities for our dispatch systems gives users like St John WA the opportunity to design a system to their specific organisational requirements. We are pleased to be able to offer them exactly what they need, so they can focus on their mission: Saving Lives.”END OF RELEASEAbout OmnitronicsOmnitronics is a world leader in the design, manufacture and supply of mission critical communication systems.Specializing in Digital Radio Management, Dispatch, Interoperability and Radio over IP (Internet Protocol), our products and solutions operate 24/7 in the control centres and radio infrastructures of some of the world's most vital organizations.Operating for over 40 years, Omnitronics has an international network of distributors and resellers spanning the USA, UK, Europe, Australia and Asia.Florida (USA) based Omnitronics INC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Omnitronics Pty. Ltd. Australia.

