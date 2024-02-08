Ireland confirms death of adult following contracting measles

(MENAFN) The Health Service Executive (HSE) in Ireland has confirmed the unfortunate death of an adult who had contracted measles while receiving treatment at a hospital.



This marks the first documented case of measles in Ireland for the year 2024. Throughout the preceding year of 2023, four cases of measles were reported in the country, whereas there were two cases reported in 2022.



The absence of reported cases in 2021 contrasts with the occurrence of five recorded cases in 2020, according to the HSE's data.



Importantly, none of the reported cases in any of these years resulted in fatalities. The adult who succumbed to measles was receiving care within the Dublin and Midlands health region at the time of their passing.



"HSE public health teams, along with the HSE measles national incident management team (IMT), are taking all necessary public health actions in relation to the case," the HSE stated in a declaration on Wednesday.



"The HSE measles IMT was established in response to a recent rise in measles cases in the UK and Europe. The HSE will keep the public informed of further measures and, in the meantime, anyone with concerns should contact their GP."



The reported measles-related death in Ireland follows a recent alert from the World Health Organization highlighting a concerning surge in cases across Europe.



Additionally, suspected instances of the disease have been increasing in England, indicating a broader trend of measles resurgence in the region.

