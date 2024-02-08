American Senate unsuccessful to pass additional funding to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development on Wednesday, Republicans in the United States Senate voted against a crucial bill that aimed to provide additional funding for Ukraine. The USD118 billion package, which included USD60 billion for military aid to Ukraine and USD14 billion for Israel, failed to pass as a majority of GOP legislators opposed the legislation. The bill, seen as a compromise between President Joe Biden and Republicans, encountered resistance from both sides, with Republicans demanding comprehensive border security and immigration reform as a condition for supporting additional funds for Ukraine.



Democrats Ed Markey, Bob Menendez, Alex Padilla, and Elizabeth Warren, along with independent Senator Bernie Sanders, joined Republicans in rejecting the bill. The contentious issue of tying Ukraine aid to border security measures has led to a political impasse, with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell expressing skepticism about the bill's chances before the vote. Many Republicans argued that Biden's proposal did not go far enough to address what they see as a pressing "border crisis," while others opposed linking a border bill to aid for Ukraine.



Senator Chris Murphy, expressing frustration after the vote, stated, "This is the most outrageous thing that I have been a part of in my 16 years in Congress." He emphasized the influence of former President Donald Trump within the Republican Party, as Trump vehemently opposed the proposed deal, labeling it "a sophisticated trap." With the ongoing political deadlock and tensions within the GOP, the fate of crucial funding for Ukraine remains uncertain, raising concerns about the broader implications for United States foreign policy and international relations.





