ONDC, NCCF, Shiprocket To Deliver Essential Household Staples To Your Doorstep

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) In a significant move to streamline access to essential household commodities, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF), and homegrown logistics solution provider Shiprocket on Thursday joined hands to support the government's 'Sarkar se Rasoi Tak' initiative.

The collaboration aims to deliver key staples directly to consumers' homes via the ONDC network.

People in the Delhi-NCR region (Gurugram and Faridabad) will be able to order Bharat brand rice, wheat flour and lentils online with the guarantee of government-approved prices and free delivery, the ONDC said in a statement.

“The 'Sarkar se Rasoi Tak' initiative epitomises the transformative power of digital commerce in democratising access to essential goods. ONDC is proud to participate in this collaborative effort to promote inclusivity and empower consumers across India,” said T Koshy, Managing Director and CEO at ONDC.

Consumers can place orders for these products through ONDC-supported buyer applications such as Paytm, Magicpin, Mystore and Pincode.

“Leveraging the ONDC network's wide reach and advanced technology, we're set to redefine access to essential commodities,” said Anice Joseph Chandra, Managing Director at NCCF.

Additionally, Shiprocket aims to enhance the seller experience on the ONDC Network by offering streamlined onboarding and comprehensive post-support services.

“While this initiative is currently running in the Delhi-NCR region, we plan to expand it to other cities of the country via multiple collaborations,” said Saahil Goel, CEO and Co-founder, Shiprocket.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, ONDC is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry to create a facilitative model that revolutionises digital commerce.

