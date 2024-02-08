G-Eazy India Tour To Feature Talwiinder, Dino James, Yashraj As Opening Acts

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) American music sensation and rapper G-Eazy will be embarking on his first-ever tour of the Indian sub-continent over the coming weekend and it will feature Talwiinder, Dino James, Yashraj in opening acts.

G Eazy said:“I can't wait to come and perform for all my amazing Indian fans and take some time off to explore the sights and sounds of a country I've heard so much about! See you soon in the arenas!”

Produced by Sunburn, the tour which is poised to be a sold-out event with an expected footfall of over 45,000 fans, will feature an eclectic support line-up comprising of South Asian hip hop acts such as Ishq Nachaawe hitmaker Yashraj, Punjabi music experimentalist Talwiinder, Khatron Ke Khiladi winner and rapper Dino James and doctor turned DJ The Spindoctor.

The others on the line-up include artists such as Dhanji & Siyaahi, Siana Catherine, DJ Shiva Manvi, Mogambo, DJ EXBOW, Virat Munjal, Beatcrush, DJ RISHIVURR, DJ Omen, SHIA X Zero Chill and Mr. Mickey

Dino James shared that he is thrilled to bring an energetic performance with the Spindoctor for this tour.

“We're ready to bring our A-game, delivering a performance that will shake the ground and leave fans craving for more."

Talwiinder, who gained the spotlight for 'Dhundhala' and 'Dil Mera', shared that he is beyond excited to be part of the G-Eazy's historic lineup.

“I can't wait to ignite the stage with my fiery rhymes and electrifying energy, delivering a performance that will leave the audience buzzing with excitement," he added.

Yashraj added he is ready to bring his unique style and energy to the stage.

With chart-topping hits such as 'Me, Myself & I', 'Tumblr Girls', 'Good Life', 'I Mean It', 'Him & I', and 'No Limit,' the rapper and record producer will kick start his tour with Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on February 10, New Delhi NCR on February 11 and Mumbai on February 15.

