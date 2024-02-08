IDF video taped cheering on Gaza annihilation

(MENAFN) The New York Times has conducted research revealing hundreds of videos filmed and shared by Israeli soldiers in Gaza, depicting troops bulldozing homes, mocking Palestinian victims, and engaging in behavior that violates the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) code of conduct. The IDF has distanced itself from the content, acknowledging that some videos go against its guidelines.



The extensive review by the NYT included over 50 clips of Israeli engineering troops using bulldozers, excavators, and explosives to demolish homes, schools, and other civilian structures in Gaza. Some videos reportedly show soldiers "vandalizing local shops and school classrooms" and making derogatory comments about Palestinians.



In one video shared on TikTok, a soldier gives a thumbs-up while operating a bulldozer in northern Gaza, with the accompanying caption stating, "I stopped counting how many neighborhoods I've erased." Another clip features an IDF soldier declaring that Gaza's Shuja’iyya neighborhood is "gone," dedicating the destruction to an Israeli kibbutz nearby.



Some soldiers shared videos of themselves dancing with destroyed buildings in the background, while others posted memes and music videos featuring the demolition of homes and structures in Gaza. The content has sparked controversy, with international implications, as footage from the Shuja’iyya video and other clips filmed by IDF troops have been cited in South Africa's ongoing genocide case against Israel before the International Court of Justice, accusing West Jerusalem of violating the Genocide Convention.



The revelations raise concerns about the conduct of Israeli soldiers during military operations and the potential impact on diplomatic relations, further highlighting the challenges of ensuring accountability and respecting ethical standards in conflict zones.



MENAFN08022024000045015687ID1107826080