Global e-commerce retail sector to surge to USD8T by 2027, led by Asia

Recent data released by Statista reveals a robust outlook for the global retail e-commerce market, with projected sales expected to surge by 39 percent in the coming years, surpassing USD8 trillion by 2027. This anticipated growth represents a substantial increase from the USD5.8 trillion in retail e-commerce sales achieved last year. Statista's December 2023 report initially forecasted e-commerce volume to reach 20 percent of total retail sales worldwide, with estimates hovering around USD6.3 trillion.



Highlighting the dominance of key players in the e-commerce landscape, Statista underscored Alibaba's leading position as the largest e-commerce retailer globally, boasting a formidable market share of 23 percent. However, projections indicate a shifting paradigm, with Amazon, the Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth, poised to surpass Alibaba by 2027, with estimated online sales reaching an impressive USD1.2 trillion.



The report delves into the geographical distribution of e-commerce markets, revealing China's preeminence as the largest market globally in 2023. With internet sales constituting nearly half of all retail transactions in China, the country's e-commerce prowess is unmatched. Following closely behind is Indonesia, where online sales account for 32 percent of total retail sales, signaling a burgeoning e-commerce landscape in Southeast Asia. Notably, the United Kingdom and South Korea also exhibit robust e-commerce ecosystems, with online sales representing over 30 percent of total retail transactions in each country.



Furthermore, the report sheds light on emerging e-commerce markets, particularly in Asia, where countries like the Philippines and India are experiencing rapid growth. These nations are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing e-commerce markets, with projected growth rates exceeding 20 percent. This trend underscores the burgeoning potential of the Asian e-commerce landscape, driven by factors such as increasing internet penetration, rising consumer purchasing power, and evolving digital infrastructure.



Overall, the data from Statista paints a picture of a dynamic and rapidly evolving global retail e-commerce sector, with Asia at the forefront of growth and innovation, poised to reshape the future of online commerce.

