European Parliament convenes to address increasing Islamophobia, antisemitism

(MENAFN) The General Assembly of the European Parliament convened on Wednesday to address a concerning increase in Islamophobic and antisemitic sentiments across Europe in recent months.



Margaritis Schinas, the vice-Leader of the European Commission responsible for promoting the European Way of Life, commenced the session by underlining the urgency of the issue.



"This is a very timely discussion," he stated, highlighting the significance of the session by noting its proximity to the European Parliament elections. He emphasized the disturbing trend of rising hate speech and crimes observed throughout Europe, underscoring the need for immediate action and attention to address these pressing issues.



Margaritis Schinas provided detailed accounts of distressing incidents of hatred directed towards both Jewish and Muslim communities.



"Synagogues faced Molotov cocktails, residential buildings were marked with Star of David symbols and Jewish shops were vandalized. Similarly, mosques and homes suffered vandalism with spray-painted swastikas and anti-Muslim slurs, with attempts to attack mosques during prayer times," he declared.



In addition, he remarked that aside from physical assaults, demands for "the destruction of the state of Israel, the killing of all Jews, the killing or deportation of Muslim immigrants, and the rape of Muslim women were made online."



"These are absolutely unacceptable," he stressed, restating the European Commission's dedication to tackling the dispute.



He pressed upon all EU member states to embrace and enforce national strategies and action plans aimed at safeguarding Muslim and Jewish communities from such acts of hatred.

