US confesses not telling Iraq about air attacks

(MENAFN) The United States government has admitted to not informing officials in Baghdad about last Friday's airstrikes on Iraqi soil, despite initial claims that pre-notification had been given. The acknowledgment came from White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who emphasized that there was no "intent to deceive" and attributed the miscommunication to a genuine error.



During a press briefing on Tuesday, Kirby corrected a previous statement regarding the "pre-notification to Iraqi officials" before the air raid that targeted more than 85 sites across Iraq and neighboring Syria. He expressed regret for the confusion caused by the earlier misinformation, explaining that it was based on inaccurate information received in the early hours after the strikes.



Kirby emphasized that there was no deliberate intention to deceive, stating, "I hope that you'll understand there was no ill-intent behind it, no deliberate intent to deceive or to be wrong."



The admission followed clarification from State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel, confirming that Iraqi leaders were not informed until "immediately after the strikes occurred."



The airstrikes, executed by numerous aircraft and involving over 125 precision munitions, targeted command and control installations, intelligence centers, weapons caches, and supply-chain facilities operated by Iranian-backed militias, according to United States Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees operations in the Middle East and Central Asia. The incident highlights the challenges of communication in sensitive military operations and the importance of accurate information sharing to prevent diplomatic misunderstandings.







