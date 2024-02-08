ESPN, FOX, Warner Bros. Discovery collaborate to introduce streaming sports service in US

(MENAFN) ESPN, FOX, and Warner Bros. Discovery have announced a collaborative effort to introduce a streaming sports service in the United States.



The joint venture aims to consolidate the companies' arrays of sports networks and select direct-to-consumer sports offerings, along with sports rights featuring content from major professional sports leagues and college sports.



According to a joint statement released on Tuesday, the platform will encompass a wide range of sports content, including NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, college sports, UFC, PGA TOUR Golf, Grand Slam Tennis, the FIFA World Cup, cycling, and more.



"The launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business," Walt Disney Company chief executive officer Bob Iger stated in the declaration.



FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch emphasized that the service will consolidate sports content into a single platform, providing users with convenient access to a wide range of sports offerings.



Meanwhile, David Zaslav, the head of Warner Bros. Discovery, highlighted that the platform will offer consumers and sports enthusiasts increased options and value.



The new streaming service is slated to debut in the fall of 2024, accessible directly to consumers through a new application. Details regarding pricing will be disclosed at a later time.



MENAFN08022024000045015839ID1107826073