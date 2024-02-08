Total Energies reveals growth in yearly profits despite Q4 drop

(MENAFN) French multinational energy company Total Energies witnessed an overall increase in net profits throughout the year 2023, despite facing challenges and lower-than-expected results in the fourth quarter. Total Energies reported a net profit of USD21.4 billion for the entirety of 2023, marking a 4 percent rise compared to the previous year. However, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the company experienced a 31 percent decrease in adjusted net operating income, totaling USD5.2 billion. This figure fell short of analysts' average expectations of USD5.66 billion, largely attributed to the general decline in oil prices.



The challenges observed in the fourth quarter were not isolated incidents for Total Energies. In October of the same year, the company had disclosed a 35 percent decrease in adjusted net profits for the third quarter, also influenced by diminishing energy prices. During this period, adjusted net profits amounted to USD6.5 billion, a notable decline from the USD10 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2022.



Looking ahead, Total Energies anticipates net investments ranging between USD17 billion and USD18 billion for the year, with approximately one-third allocated to low-carbon energy initiatives. CEO Patrick Pouyanne highlighted the company's commitment to sustainable energy investments amidst a shifting global landscape.



Moreover, Total Energies foresees continued tension in LNG (liquefied natural gas) markets throughout the year, driven by constrained growth in global production capacity coupled with sustained high demand. These market dynamics underscore the complexities and uncertainties facing the energy sector, necessitating strategic planning and adaptation for companies like Total Energies as they navigate evolving market conditions.

