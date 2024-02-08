KSA lists terms for Israel agreement

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has clarified that it will not establish formal diplomatic relations with Israel unless certain conditions are met, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry in Riyadh on Wednesday. The kingdom outlined that recognition of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is a prerequisite for any diplomatic ties. Additionally, Saudi Arabia demands a cessation of what it refers to as Israeli "aggression" against Gaza, accompanied by the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the region.



The statement, which was communicated to the United States, emphasizes Saudi Arabia's commitment to these conditions as integral to fostering a comprehensive and just peace in the region. The ministry reiterated its call to the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to expedite the recognition of a Palestinian state, underscoring the belief that this step is crucial for achieving a lasting and equitable peace for all parties involved.



Notably, the Saudi statement did not explicitly mention whether Israel must reciprocally recognize a Palestinian state for diplomatic relations to proceed. The nuances surrounding this aspect remain a key point of interest, especially given the divergent positions on the matter.



While reports suggest that the United States is contemplating recognition of Palestinian statehood, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has staunchly rejected such a notion.



Instead, he has emphasized the importance of "full Israeli security control over the entire area west of Jordan," which encompasses territories considered Palestinian under the 1967 borders.



The reference to the "1967 borders" invokes Israel's frontiers before the Six-Day War, with implications for the status of Gaza, the West Bank, Golan Heights, and East Jerusalem. A return to these borders would necessitate adjustments in territorial control, including the withdrawal of Israeli security forces and settlers from designated areas.



As diplomatic dynamics in the Middle East continue to evolve, Saudi Arabia's stated conditions introduce further complexities into the ongoing discourse surrounding regional stability, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the prospects for future diplomatic engagements.





