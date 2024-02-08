China opposes Tokyo governor’s visit to Taiwan

(MENAFN) China expressed its opposition on Wednesday to a visit to Taiwan by a senior Japanese official and advised Tokyo against engaging with Taipei.



Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is currently in Taiwan, marking her first visit since her election in 2016. During her trip, she met with Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an.



"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory. The Taiwan question bears on the political foundation of China-Japan relations, and basic trust between the two countries,” stated Foreign Ministry representative Wang Wenbin.



China "strongly opposes official interaction of any form between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic relations with China," Wang declared.



During a meeting in the Taiwanese capital, Koike and Chiang agreed to share experiences and collaborate on urban governance.



Chiang expressed that Koike's expertise in urban governance is ''very valuable'' for Taipei and presents a ''good opportunity,'', as reported by a Tokyo-based news agency.



The closed-door meeting encompassed discussions on various topics including disaster prevention, climate change, addressing declining birthrates, and hosting international sporting events.



Tokyo is set to host the Summer Deaflympics next year, while Taipei will be hosting the World Masters Games.



Both Japan and Taiwan are grappling with declining birth rates, highlighting a shared concern in demographic trends.



