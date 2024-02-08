Farmers in Greece, Bulgaria maintain protests against national, EU agricultural policies

(MENAFN) Media reports on Wednesday indicated that Greek and Bulgarian farmers have persisted in their protests against both national and EU agricultural policies.



In Greece, farmers, livestock breeders, and beekeepers staged symbolic road blockades for 30 minutes in various central areas including Malgara, Derveni, Strymoniko, Chalkidona, and Kouloura, as well as in the northwestern port city of Igumenitsa and along the Athens-Thessaloniki national highway, as reported by the public broadcaster.



Their demands include the provision of more affordable agricultural fuel and electricity, tax reductions on animal feed, fertilizers, and agricultural machinery, and a comprehensive overhaul of the EU's Common Agricultural Policy.



Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted: “No one can blackmail society, no matter how fair their demands,” as he remarked on the demonstrations.



According to an official news agency, in Bulgaria, farmers staged protests by blocking the entrance and exit points of the western city of Ikhtimann. They expressed discontent with policies they argue are contributing to the financial collapse of the agricultural sector.



Todor Dzhikov, the chairman of the National Association of Potato Producers (NAC), conveyed to the news agency: “We are striking for the price of the Green Deal, which only we farmers pay, as well as for the liberalized import market from Ukraine and other countries.”



“We will continue to strike until we win,” he further mentioned.

