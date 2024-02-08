Flexible Foam Market Worth $56.9 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is the leading consumer of flexible foam. The region's large market share is due to the increase in demand from its furniture and automotive industries. The growing economies of China, Japan, and South Korea and the growth in medical devices in Southeast Asian countries are the major factors driving the market. China accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific flexible foam market in 2022 due to its vast population and growing automotive and packaging industry.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Huntsman International LLC (US), JSP Corporation (Japan), Roger Foam Corporation (US), UBE Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Recticel Group (Belgium), Zotefoam PLC (UK) and The Woodbridge Company Limited (Canada).

