Moroccan tourism sector exceeds prospects, looks forward to ambitious goals

(MENAFN) Fatima Zahraa Ammor, the Moroccan Tourism Minister, recently announced that the country's tourism sector has experienced a remarkable resurgence, surpassing governmental projections. In her address to a House of Representatives committee, Minister Ammor revealed that Morocco welcomed over 14.5 million tourists in 2023, exceeding initial expectations by one million visitors. This surge represents a significant uptick of 34 percent compared to 2022 and 12 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.



Ammor emphasized that the increase in tourist arrivals also translated into a notable boost in tourism revenues, with figures climbing by 12 percent to 105 billion dirhams (approximately $10.3 billion) in 2023, compared to 93.6 billion dirhams in the previous year. The minister attributed this success to the government's timely and strategic decision-making, positioning Morocco on a trajectory towards becoming one of the top 15 tourist destinations globally by 2030.



Highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance Morocco's tourism infrastructure, Minister Ammor disclosed plans to revitalize and reopen shuttered hotels in Agadir and Ouarzazate, two key southern cities. This initiative is part of preparations to host major international events such as the 2025 African Cup of Nations and the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Notably, these cities were prioritized due to the significant number of closed hotels, reflecting a strategic approach to revitalizing tourism hubs across the nation.



Moreover, Minister Ammor outlined the government's broader strategy to rejuvenate the tourism sector by unlocking potential opportunities in various Moroccan cities. By addressing the challenges of closed hotels and bolstering infrastructure, Morocco aims to not only attract tourists but also solidify its status as a leading global tourism destination in the years to come.

