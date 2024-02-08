Attack on election staff in Pakistan claims life of security personnel member

(MENAFN) On Thursday, a tragic incident unfolded in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as an attack on election staff claimed the life of a security personnel member, according to an official report. The assault took place in the Kot Azam area of Tank district, where assailants whose identities remain unknown unleashed gunfire on a security team tasked with safeguarding the polling staff, as confirmed by the local police emergency center in communication with Anadolu via phone. Consequently, polling operations at the Kot Azam station were promptly suspended in the wake of the attack, highlighting the volatile security situation prevalent in the region.



Notably, Tank district shares its border with Waziristan district, an area in close proximity to the Afghan border, further emphasizing the complex security dynamics at play in Pakistan's border regions. Compounding the challenges, Pakistan has implemented border closures with both Afghanistan and Iran owing to the ongoing polling activities across the South Asian nation. Additionally, mobile phone services have been suspended nationwide following a series of devastating bombings on Wednesday that claimed the lives of at least 29 individuals.



Against this backdrop of heightened security concerns and escalating violence, the electoral process in Pakistan has been marred by disruptions and tragedies. Despite these setbacks, approximately 128 million eligible voters remain engaged in the democratic exercise, casting their ballots in the general polls aimed at electing representatives for a new parliament and four provincial assemblies, a pivotal event that will shape the country's political landscape for the next five years.

