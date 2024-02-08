Saudi stock market responds to Savola Group's idea to distribute Almarai stake

(MENAFN) Most stock markets in the Gulf region experienced a recovery from early losses and closed higher on Wednesday, driven by optimism surrounding the potential easing of geopolitical tensions. Reports emerged indicating that Hamas had proposed a ceasefire plan for Gaza, spanning a period of four and a half months. This proposal outlined conditions including the release of all hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the negotiation of terms to bring an end to the conflict.



Among the notable stock movements, the Saudi market index notably rose by 0.8 percent, extending its upward trajectory for the fifth consecutive session. This uptick was primarily attributed to the increased performance of key entities such as the National Bank of Saudi Arabia, the largest bank in the Kingdom, which saw its shares rise by 2.7 percent. Additionally, Al Rajhi Bank witnessed a 1 percent increase in its share value.



However, Savola Group experienced a downturn, with its shares closing 3.9 percent lower after initially rising by 5.7 percent in early trading. Savola, Saudi Arabia's largest food products company, announced its intention to distribute its entire 34.52 percent stake in Almarai Company, the largest dairy company in the Middle East, to eligible shareholders. Consequently, Almarai shares saw a 1 percent decline.



The planned distribution of Savola's stake in Almarai will be preceded by a rights issue valued at six billion riyals (USD1.60 billion). This strategic move aims to bolster Savola's financial position by facilitating debt repayment and enabling the distribution of Almarai shares to eligible shareholders. Overall, these developments reflect the dynamic nature of the Gulf region's stock markets, influenced by both geopolitical factors and strategic corporate decisions.

