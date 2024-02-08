Qatar's financial prospects grow after FIFA World Cup

(MENAFN) According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Qatar's economy is poised for a return to normalcy in the near future, following a boost from hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Despite recent global upheavals, Qatar has demonstrated resilience, with positive economic prospects on the horizon. The IMF projects Qatar's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to reach 1.9 percent in 2024, reflecting a steady trajectory of recovery and expansion.



Moreover, the International Financial Corporation (IFC) echoes optimism regarding Qatar's economic trajectory, forecasting an average growth rate of 5.5 percent in the medium term. This growth is expected to be underpinned by substantial expansions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, alongside the implementation of strategic financial and structural reforms.



Following the conclusion of Article Four consultations, the IMF underscored the balanced nature of risks facing Qatar's economy. Emphasizing the importance of prudent macroeconomic policies and intensified reform endeavors, the IMF highlights their role in bolstering Qatar's resilience against potential shocks and propelling its economic transformation forward. As Qatar continues to navigate the evolving global economic landscape, maintaining a steadfast commitment to strategic reforms and sound economic management will be pivotal in sustaining its upward trajectory and fostering long-term prosperity.

