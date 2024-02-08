UN Announces Extension Of Refugee Cards For Afghan Migrants In Pakistan Until End Of March

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

UN Announces Extension of Refugee Cards for Registered Afghan Migrants in Pakistan Until the End of March.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has announced that the Pakistani government has extended the refugee cards for registered Afghan immigrants until the 31st of March 2024.

Confirming this decision, the agency released a picture of the Pakistani government's decree on its official page on Wednesday, February 7th.

Additionally, Khyber News Pakistan has reported that the interim government of Pakistan, based on the proposal of the Ministry of Border Affairs, has extended the stay of 1.3 million Afghan immigrants for another two months.

Human rights organizations and refugee agencies have consistently expressed concerns about the situation of migrants expelled from Pakistan and Iran.

It is noteworthy that the World Food Program has recently declared that approximately half a million expelled Afghan migrants from Pakistan are in urgent need of assistance and are economically vulnerable.

According to reports, since the start of the expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan, more than 500,000 individuals have been forcibly returned to Afghanistan.

Amidst security turmoil and economic crisis in the country, which has led to the expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has announced an extension of refugee cards for registered Afghan immigrants for another two months.

The decision to extend refugee cards for Afghan immigrants is a response to the security turmoil and economic crisis in Pakistan, which has resulted in the expulsion of Afghan refugees from the country.

The political landscape in Pakistan is closely intertwined with the situation of Afghan refugees, as political debates often include discussions on refugee policies and their impact on the country's security and economy.

Security measures during elections are crucial not only for the safety of Pakistani citizens but also for Afghan refugees residing in the country, as political stability impacts their lives and prospects.

