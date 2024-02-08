Tetra Pharm Technologies Advances CB1 Antagonist, TPT0701, For Appetite Suppression Into Preclinical Testing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Danish biopharmaceutical company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, proudly announces a significant milestone in the realm of appetite suppression research having developed a cutting-edge compound leveraging their innovative platform technology.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 8, 2024 -- Following the successful filing of Intellectual Property (IP) for their applied platform technology targeting the endocannabinoid system (ECS), Tetra Pharm Technologies, is moving forward with its compound for appetite suppression, TPT0701.

Endocannabinoid system modulation has long been recognized as a promising avenue for appetite regulation. Through rigorous research and development efforts, Tetra Pharm Technologies has unlocked the potential of this biological system to address one of the most pressing health challenges of our time – excessive appetite and weight gain.

TPT0701 was originally designed in 2022 for obese patients suffering from schizophrenia but will now move into the development stage as appetite suppressing medication for general weight loss.

Dr. Morten Allesø, Chief Scientific Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies, said: "With our new, proprietary platform technology as our secret weapon to unlock the endless possibilities of the endocannabinoid system, we are now ready to finalize TPT0701 for pre-clinical testing in 2024".

"Compounds, such as TPT0701, display physicochemical properties that render them difficult to formulate by means of conventional approaches. Our enabling platform technology, now with an IP application supporting it, can accommodate exactly these types of molecules and will help overcome otherwise hampering drug delivery challenges such as poor absorption and ultimately low bioavailability. Indeed, a drug is only as good as its delivery system, and with a check mark secured on both the formulation technology and the pharmacological mode of action established in early drug discovery, we are confident in the ongoing success of TPT0701 as it progresses through development," added Morten Allesø.

TPT0701 offers a novel approach to appetite suppression, aiming to provide individuals with a safe and effective means to manage their cravings and achieve their wellness goals. By specifically targeting the endocannabinoid system, Tetra Pharm Technologies' solution holds promise for combating obesity and related metabolic disorders, with far-reaching implications for public health.

"Obesity and its associated health risks have reached alarming levels worldwide, necessitating innovative approaches to address this pressing issue. Research and development are our top priority, and we will continue to invest in building our pipeline of new drug candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system and related disease indications", says Martin Rose, Chief Executive Officer, Tetra Pharm Technologies.

About Tetra Pharm Technologies ApS

Tetra Pharm

Technologies is a Danish

biopharmaceutical

company established in 2018 with a vision to be a leader in research and development of pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of diseases related to the endocannabinoid system. For more information, please visit

