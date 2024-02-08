Education Is Boring Project Launches First Episode At Texas State University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Poster for the premiere of the Education is Boring newsletter

A diverse group of Texas State University scholars, students and alumni launches "Education is Boring," a quest for ways to make learning more entertaining.

- Dr. Moira Di Mauro-Jackson. SAN MARCOS, TEXAS, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Education is Boring , an innovative storytelling project that celebrates the intersection of education and entertainment, launches at Texas State University on Saturday, February 10th. The first episode of the series presents four short documentaries filmed in Italy that highlight the stories of Italian artists, scholars and entrepreneurs in the fields of educational technology, edutainment and entertainment education.Education is Boring is an initiative developed by a diverse group of Texas State University's faculty members, students and alumni from multiple academic disciplines. The project aims to use storytelling to encourage the widespread adoption of technological advances in mobile communications, AI and entertainment as an effort to re-envision the way that classes are taught at colleges and universities.The four short documentaries featured in the first episode of Education is Boring were directed by Sergio Carvajal-Leoni, a faculty member of the College of Fine Arts and Communications at Texas State University. Sergio's groundbreaking prolific body of work includes his research on the Texan Italian community , recognized with local and national awards and chosen by the Italian government as an official part of their 2013 initiative“year of Italian culture in the US.” Sergio is also a celebrated multi-ethnic filmmaker and the director of the San Marcos cult film Tiramisu for Two (2016).“I am beyond excited to be presenting this new creative project at Texas State University” said Carvajal-Leoni.“This is an institution with a long history in the field of Education which will soon become a Tier 1 Research university and could easily also be the home of a new renaissance of Entertainment Education content and engaging pedagogical strategies”.The premiere of the first episode of Education is Boring is presented by the Department of World Languages and Literatures at Texas State University. The event includes the special presentation of renowned Italian innovators from the fields of educational technology and entertainment education, who will join the event virtually."For us it is a joy and honor to premier this first episode at our department" shared Dr. Moira Di Mauro-Jackson, a professor of Italian at Texas State University. "We hope this project inspires students and colleagues to see the many possibilities we now have to improve the way we learn. Education is Boring is a call to action not a static reality; we owe it to our students to find ways to make learning more connected to the context they are currently inhabiting".

