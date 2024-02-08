100 Scholarships Made Available To National Child Nutrition Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

100 virtual scholarship opportunities have recently been made available from the National CACFP Sponsors Association.

ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For 38 years, the National Child Nutrition Conference for CACFP, Afterschool, and Summer Meals child nutrition programs has offered unparalleled training, education, and networking opportunities for the child nutrition community. This year, the annual conference will be held in Orlando, Florida, April 22-26, 2024.The conference can be attended both in person as well as virtually. Up to 100 virtual scholarship opportunities have recently been made available from the National CACFP Sponsors Association. Each scholarship will include a complimentary virtual conference registration, valued at over $529. If you work for any of the following organizations operating the CACFP or SFSP, you are eligible to apply for a virtual scholarship: CACFP Sponsors, Tribal Nations, Head Start, Food Banks, At-Risk/Afterschool, Summer Food Program, Child Care Centers and Home Providers, or a School District.The deadline to apply is March 15, 2024. Please visit our NCA Scholarship Website for more information or to apply.Don't miss the opportunity to join members of the child nutrition community for an incredible few days of training. Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.

