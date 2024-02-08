Mending Minds Village To Hold Inaugural“Walk For Life” Community Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Morgan High School Football Field where the event will be held.
Mending Minds Village logo
Mending Minds Village to hold Morgan County's first ever suicide prevention community walk event
MORGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mending Minds Village , a leading mental health advocacy organization, is proud to announce its first annual "Walk for Life" Suicide Prevention community event. This significant event is set to take place on June 14, 2024 at Morgan High School Football Field, and aims to raise awareness about suicide prevention, promote mental health wellness, and support those affected by suicide.
Suicide is a global public health concern, and Mending Minds Village is committed to taking proactive steps to address this issue. The "Walk for Life" community walk provides an opportunity for the community to come together, break the silence surrounding mental health, and foster a sense of unity and support for individuals facing mental health challenges.
Event Details: Date: June 14, 2024 Time: 3 PM to 10 PM Location: Morgan High School, 55
N Trojan Blvd, Morgan, Utah 84050
The walk event will take place on the high school football track and will last until after dark.
Participants will have the chance to walk in memory of loved ones lost to suicide, show support
for survivors, and unite to combat the stigma surrounding mental health.
"We believe that by coming together as a community, we can make a significant impact in
preventing suicide and promoting mental health," said Kaden Mattinson, Executive Director for
Mending Minds Village. "The 'Walk for Life' Walkathon is an opportunity for individuals and
families to join hands, share stories, and demonstrate that healing is possible when we work
together."
The event will also feature inspiring speakers, mental health resource booths, and activities for
participants of all ages. Mending Minds Village encourages local businesses, community
organizations, and individuals to get involved by sponsoring the event, forming relay teams, or
volunteering to make a lasting impact.
For sponsorship opportunities or to register for the "Walk for Life" Suicide Prevention
Walkathon, please visit or contact Kaden Mattinson at
... or (801) 259-3312. Mending Minds Village would like to
thank First Community Bank of Utah, Shirts to a T, Elite Island Resorts, and Morgan County
Fire Department for being the first sponsors of this event.
About Mending Minds Village: Mending Minds Village is a non-profit organization that was
started to help Kaden's then 6-year-old daughter Aspen obtain the mental health treatments that
she was unable to receive due to her age. Mending Minds Village is dedicated to promoting
mental health awareness, supporting those affected by mental health challenges, and working
towards a stigma-free society. Through community engagement, education, and advocacy,
Mending Minds Village strives to create a world where everyone feels comfortable seeking help
for their mental health.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Kaden Mattinson
...
(801) 259-3312
Kaden Mattinson
Mending Minds Village
+1 801-259-3312
...
