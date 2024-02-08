Mending Minds Village To Hold Inaugural“Walk For Life” Community Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Morgan High School Football Field where the event will be held.

Mending Minds Village logo

Mending Minds Village to hold Morgan County's first ever suicide prevention community walk event

MORGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mending Minds Village , a leading mental health advocacy organization, is proud to announce its first annual "Walk for Life" Suicide Prevention community event. This significant event is set to take place on June 14, 2024 at Morgan High School Football Field, and aims to raise awareness about suicide prevention, promote mental health wellness, and support those affected by suicide.Suicide is a global public health concern, and Mending Minds Village is committed to taking proactive steps to address this issue. The "Walk for Life" community walk provides an opportunity for the community to come together, break the silence surrounding mental health, and foster a sense of unity and support for individuals facing mental health challenges.Event Details: Date: June 14, 2024 Time: 3 PM to 10 PM Location: Morgan High School, 55N Trojan Blvd, Morgan, Utah 84050The walk event will take place on the high school football track and will last until after dark.Participants will have the chance to walk in memory of loved ones lost to suicide, show supportfor survivors, and unite to combat the stigma surrounding mental health."We believe that by coming together as a community, we can make a significant impact inpreventing suicide and promoting mental health," said Kaden Mattinson, Executive Director forMending Minds Village. "The 'Walk for Life' Walkathon is an opportunity for individuals andfamilies to join hands, share stories, and demonstrate that healing is possible when we worktogether."The event will also feature inspiring speakers, mental health resource booths, and activities forparticipants of all ages. Mending Minds Village encourages local businesses, communityorganizations, and individuals to get involved by sponsoring the event, forming relay teams, orvolunteering to make a lasting impact.For sponsorship opportunities or to register for the "Walk for Life" Suicide PreventionWalkathon, please visit or contact Kaden Mattinson at... or (801) 259-3312. Mending Minds Village would like tothank First Community Bank of Utah, Shirts to a T, Elite Island Resorts, and Morgan CountyFire Department for being the first sponsors of this event.About Mending Minds Village: Mending Minds Village is a non-profit organization that wasstarted to help Kaden's then 6-year-old daughter Aspen obtain the mental health treatments thatshe was unable to receive due to her age. Mending Minds Village is dedicated to promotingmental health awareness, supporting those affected by mental health challenges, and workingtowards a stigma-free society. Through community engagement, education, and advocacy,Mending Minds Village strives to create a world where everyone feels comfortable seeking helpfor their mental health.For media inquiries, please contact:Kaden Mattinson...(801) 259-3312

Kaden Mattinson

Mending Minds Village

+1 801-259-3312

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok