Vietnam Visa For Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Brunei, Bosnia Herzegovina Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR BELGIAN CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 8th February 2024, Visitors to Vietnam, except for nationals of visa-free countries, must obtain a visa before entering the country. Before you plan your trip to Vietnam, make sure you are eligible for the Vietnam visa exemption list or if you need to apply for a visa. Belgium residents may apply for a Vietnam E-visa, also known as an electronic visa. This visa is applicable to citizens of 80 countries, including Belgium. Belgian passport holders can obtain a one-month single entry E-visa for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, employment, and education. The application process for a visa to Vietnam can be completed online in just ten minutes for Belgians. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR BELGIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR BOSNIA HERZEGOVINA CITIZENS

VIETNAM VISA FOR BRAZILIAN CITIZENS

VIETNAM VISA FOR BRUNEIAN CITIZENS

VIETNAM VISA FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS

