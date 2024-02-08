Young Enjoy Their OUP Story Writing Competition Win At The Emirates Airline Festival Of Literature 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 08 February 2024:
The next generation of writing talent, the winners of the Oxford University Press (OUP) Story Writing Competition, were honoured at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in a special prizegiving ceremony. The annual competition is a fixture of the academic calendar with almost 4,000 students from the UAE sending in their entries this year. Students were invited to write their stories prompted by this year's competition theme 'Beginnings'. The competition runs in Arabic and in English and is divided into age-specific categories: 11 and under, 12-14, 15-17 and 18-25. Each winner received a winner's plaque, five copies of the book containing their original short stories and complimentary access to the Festival sessions.
Jennifer Duggan , Schools and Qualifications Regional Manager, Gulf, Oxford University Press, said:“At Oxford University Press, we are always looking for innovative ways to support the needs of learners. And our youngest learners have been supported by this competition for many years now. The works of short fiction that we got to read this year were of the highest standard and we hope that this competition and the published anthology serve as a launchpad for these budding writers.”
OUP winners – Arabic, 2024
11 and under:
Hadi Ali Mohammad Alyamahi, Zayed Education Complex, Fujairah
Alma Baha Obaid, Albashair Private School, Abu Dhabi
Ali Mubarak Saleem Alkheeli, Al Mabade School, Abu Dhabi
12 – 14:
Tasareen Marissa Robin Alec, Dubai National School – Twar, Dubai
Aisha Khalid Altamimi, Albashair Private School, Abu Dhabi
Sela Rabih Salmo, Deira International School, Dubai
15 – 17:
Mariam Ayad Alkindi, School of Research Science US High School, Dubai
Fatima Ali Aleid Alsuwaidan, Al Shawamekh School, Abu Dhabi
Saif Majid Alshamsi, Dubai National School – Twar, Dubai
18 – 25:
Rahf Ziauddin Issa, Alhikmah Private School, Ajman
Usman Alzaabia Mir, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi
Rawdah Salem Ali Alqaidi, University of Sharjah, Sharjah
OUP winners – English, 2024 11 and under:
Laranya Gupta, GEMS Modern Academy, Dubai and Hannah Rebecca Main Garcia, Nord Anglia International School, Dubai
Riddhi Sandeep, Al Diyafah High School, Dubai
Anashwara Rajesh Nair, Leaders Private School, Sharjah
12- 14:
Alula Grace Marsh, South View School, Dubai
Shekinah Grace Prince, Deira International School, Dubai
Arshi Dawar, Ambasaddor International Academy, Dubai
15-17:
Mara Machado-Mullett, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Dubai
David Fosman, Swiss International Scientific School, Dubai
Mohammed Zaahir Jaleel, GEMS Our Own English High School - Boys, Sharjah
18-25:
Yassmeene Saleh, American University of Dubai, Dubai
Zahra Almahroon, Middlesex University, Dubai
Isabela Pedraz, Middlesex University, Dubai
Competition entries in Arabic were judged by Ayah Qasim, Ali Azzedine, Muhannad Al Akous, and Manea Al Maeni. The competition entries in English were judged by April Hardy, Kathleen Butti, Kathy Hoopmann and Rehan Khan.
Other initiatives celebrated at the Festival includes the Voices of Future Generations, which launches its fourth anthology of winning stories; the School Librarian of the Year; RGS Guildford Dubai Children's Letter Writing Competition; Chevron Reader's Cup; ENBD Poetry For All;Book in a Box and Digital Storytelling competitions; and the announcement of the third cohort of fellows for the First Chapter: ELF Seddiqi Writers' Fellowship.
The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature Festival is held with Founding Partners Emirates Airline and the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate's dedicated authority for heritage, arts, and culture. It is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.
