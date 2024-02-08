Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev Claims Thumping Victory In Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAKU, Feb 8 (NNN-TNA) – Incumbent Azerbaijani President, Ilham Aliyev, won a landslide victory with 92.05 percent of the vote in yesterday's snap presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Mazahir Panahov, told a news conference, today.

With 93.35 percent of ballots counted, Aliyev confidently secured a fifth consecutive term. None of the other candidates on the ballot has won more than three percent so far, with the runner-up getting just 2.19 percent, said Panahov.

The commission added that, over 4.6 million people cast their ballots at 6,537 polling stations in 125 constituencies.

A total of 790 international observers, representing 72 international organisations and 89 countries, monitored the electoral proceedings.

The final election results will be announced tomorrow.– NNN-TNA