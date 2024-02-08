Türkiye's MFA: We Wish Result Of Presidential Elections To Be Auspicious For Brotherly Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye has issued a statement regarding Azerbaijan's snap presidential election held on February 7, Azernews reports.

“We wish that the result of the presidential elections held today (February 7) will be auspicious for brotherly Azerbaijan.

We are pleased that the elections took place peacefully in all regions of Azerbaijan, including those liberated from occupation.

We appreciate the prudence demonstrated by the people of Azerbaijan during the electoral process,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.