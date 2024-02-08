               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Türkiye's MFA: We Wish Result Of Presidential Elections To Be Auspicious For Brotherly Azerbaijan


2/8/2024 3:09:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye has issued a statement regarding Azerbaijan's snap presidential election held on February 7, Azernews reports.

“We wish that the result of the presidential elections held today (February 7) will be auspicious for brotherly Azerbaijan.

We are pleased that the elections took place peacefully in all regions of Azerbaijan, including those liberated from occupation.

We appreciate the prudence demonstrated by the people of Azerbaijan during the electoral process,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

MENAFN08022024000195011045ID1107825979

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search