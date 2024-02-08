Türkiye's MFA: We Wish Result Of Presidential Elections To Be Auspicious For Brotherly Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye has
issued a statement regarding Azerbaijan's snap presidential
election held on February 7, Azernews reports.
“We wish that the result of the presidential elections held
today (February 7) will be auspicious for brotherly Azerbaijan.
We are pleased that the elections took place peacefully in all
regions of Azerbaijan, including those liberated from
occupation.
We appreciate the prudence demonstrated by the people of
Azerbaijan during the electoral process,” the Turkish Foreign
Ministry said.
