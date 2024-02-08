President Of Belarus Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on his recent victory in the snap presidential elections held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The congratulatory letter reads:

"

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I extend my sincerest congratulations to you on your resounding victory in the presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was conducted across the entire territory of the country for the first time in its period of independence.

The overwhelming support demonstrated by the voters during the election once again eloquently reaffirmed the unity of society and your esteemed authority among the people of Azerbaijan.

Over the past 20 years, your determination, high political culture, and ability to heed the voices of your people have been instrumental in building a strong, independent state, which enjoys international prestige. Your name is rightfully synonymous with economic progress, the advancement of citizens' welfare, the consolidation of sovereignty, and the elevation of Baku's standing on the international stage.

In Belarus, you have a reliable friend who shares approaches to building fair and equal relations between countries, strengthening security, dialogue, and trust.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish you, esteemed Ilham Heydarovich, good health and much strength to implement all your plans for the benefit of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I am always glad to welcome you to the hospitable land of Belarus.

Respectfully,

Aleksandr Lukashenko,

President of the Republic of Belarus"