Citizens Celebrate Ilham Aliyev's Victory In Extraordinary Presidential Election


2/8/2024 3:09:31 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

On the evening of February 7, residents of the capital gathered in the park of Heydar Aliyev Centre to celebrate Ilham Aliyev's victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Azernews reports.

Several celebrities, intellectuals, art figures, and singers were among them. The ceremony continued until late at night.

