Training Is Underway In Separate Combined Arms Army

In accordance with the combat training plan for the 2024
academic year, classes are held in the Separate Combined Armed
Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence.
Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence.
Learning the duties, clarification of the tasks of the units,
units' withdrawal to the assembly areas on alert, covert
management, and execution of suddenly emerging tasks are worked out
while bringing the troops to various levels of combat readiness in
the lessons and classes held following the "Combat Training Plan of
the 2024 Training Year of the Combined Arms Army".
The lessons and classes held in order to increase the knowledge
and skills of the personnel, to maintain the high-level combat
readiness of the units, and to ensure stable, uninterrupted, and
operative management will be continued regularly during the
training year.
