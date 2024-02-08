NP Digital India And Sanskriti\'S Innovative Campaign, \'Esho Hey Ram,\' Celebrates Cultural Fusion On Inauguration Of Ram Mandir

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 08th February 2023: NP Digital India, a leading performance driven creative digital marketing agency and Sanskriti, a dynamic cultural ecosystem, proudly announce the successful culmination of their collaborative campaign titled \"Esho Hey Ram.\" Launched on the auspicious occasion of the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony, this campaign aimed to present the original song, \'Esho Hey Ram\' by Saptadeep Nath & Ujjaini Mukherjee, to audiences across India, with a special focus on resonating with Bengali-speaking communities in West Bengal.



To amplify the campaign\'s reach, Sanskriti partnered with NP Digital India. Using state-of-the-art AI visual art technology, the NPDI team produced an engaging song launch video without requiring extensive video shoots. Through the integration of AI-aided video production, the campaign seamlessly incorporated animations, ensuring broad appeal across diverse social media platforms.



Furthermore, the decision to not showcase real-time faces during the song launch was deliberate. Instead, an AI-aided video was developed, which allowed for the creation of compelling visuals without the need for live-action filming. This approach not only saved time and resources but also enhanced the campaign\'s reach by making it more relatable to diverse audiences.



Mr. Prady, CEO of NP Digital India, expressed his delight, stating, \"We are thrilled to have partnered with Sanskriti for this culturally significant campaign. Our team at NP Digital India worked smartly to deliver a compelling song launch video and related collaterals, utilizing cutting-edge AI visual art. The success of \'Esho Hey Ram\' underscores the power of innovation and collaboration in reaching and engaging audiences effectively.\"



The campaign exceeded expectations, with \'Esho Hey Ram\' receiving impressive viewership across social media platforms:



Â· Over 4 million Views on Facebook



Â· Over 2.5 million Views on Instagram



Â· Over 169,000 Views on YouTube



Keerthivasan Subramaniam, Founder of Sanskriti, shared similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the campaign in celebrating cultural diversity and fostering artistic expression. \"Sanskriti is committed to promoting global culture and artistry, and our partnership with NP Digital India exemplifies our dedication to delivering meaningful content to our audiences. \'Esho Hey Ram\' has resonated deeply with viewers, reaffirming our mission to be a leading cultural platform\".



The campaign\'s success shows that new ideas in digital marketing and content creation work well, especially when using AI technology. The success of \'Esho Hey Ram\' demonstrates Sanskriti\'s ability to captivate audiences with innovative, AI-infused content, reinforcing its position as a leading cultural platform.



The song is available for viewing on various platforms including YouTube, Spotify, Gaana, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Wynk Music, Facebook, and Instagram. To listen to the song, please visit:





About NP Digital India:



NP Digital India is a performance driven creative digital marketing agency driven by the vision of empowering Indian businesses with cutting-edge marketing strategies. Founded by Neil Patel, a renowned global digital marketer and entrepreneur, NPDI offers comprehensive solutions designed to meet the specific needs and challenges faced by businesses in India. The company\'s consultative approach and performance-driven services have made it a trusted partner for numerous businesses across diverse industries.





About Sanskriti:



Formerly known as Playtoome, Sanskriti is a dynamic cultural ecosystem celebrating global culture and artistry. Launched during the Cannes 2023, the platform offers a diverse range of cultural shows, series, documentaries, live performances, music, dance, theater, storytelling, and more.

