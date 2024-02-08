Attorney Gen.: Probe Of US Pres. Handling Classified Documents Concluded

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- US Attorney General Merrick Garland informed lawmakers in a letter late Wednesday that the investigation of President Joe Biden's handling classified documents in 2023 was concluded.

Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel in January 2023, he was required to write a report on his findings at the end of his investigation.

Hur's investigations showed that classified documents, which appeared to be from the Obama administration era, were found in Biden's Delaware home and his office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

The letter from Garland says nothing about the conclusion Hur reached, but arrives amid reporting that the special counsel is expected to announce the findings of his investigation in coming days.

Garland said the White House is currently looking over the report as part of a "privilege review."

"I am committed to making as much of the special counselآ's report public as possible," Garland wrote in his letter to lawmakers obtained by The Hill. (end)

