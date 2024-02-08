               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Attorney Gen.: Probe Of US Pres. Handling Classified Documents Concluded


2/8/2024 3:05:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- US Attorney General Merrick Garland informed lawmakers in a letter late Wednesday that the investigation of President Joe Biden's handling classified documents in 2023 was concluded.
Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel in January 2023, he was required to write a report on his findings at the end of his investigation.
Hur's investigations showed that classified documents, which appeared to be from the Obama administration era, were found in Biden's Delaware home and his office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.
The letter from Garland says nothing about the conclusion Hur reached, but arrives amid reporting that the special counsel is expected to announce the findings of his investigation in coming days.
Garland said the White House is currently looking over the report as part of a "privilege review."
"I am committed to making as much of the special counselآ's report public as possible," Garland wrote in his letter to lawmakers obtained by The Hill. (end)
rss


MENAFN08022024000071011013ID1107825968

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search