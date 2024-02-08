Vodafone Qatar To Host Vodafone Master 2024 In Partnership With Padel In

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar will host the Vodafone Master 2024 Tournament in partnership with Padel In from today, at Aspire Zone.

Catering to padel fans of all ages, the tournament will include categories for men and women, and a further two categories for children under 18 and 16 years of age.

As Padel In's exclusive telecoms partner, Vodafone will provide premium connectivity services including supporting the live streaming of the tournament.

The tournament signifies the latest development in the two organisations' long-running collaboration, which aims to support the growth of padel across the country. A mix between tennis and squash, padel is the fastest growing racket sport in the world and has soared in popularity across Qatar.

Padel In is Qatar's leading provider of the sport and runs one of the few indoor arenas in the country, covering three courts in Al Khor, five in Sealine and 10 in Aspire. Courts are open to all residents, with some dedicated solely to female players. The Padel In arena also includes training facilities and a recreation center.

Vodafone Qatar continuously aims to enhance sporting events across Qatar, fostering a deeper connection with the community and reinforcing its commitment to the values of competition, teamwork and achievement.

