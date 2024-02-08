Clouddefense.AI Now Hosts A Dedicated Platform In The UAE To Serve GCC Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CloudDefense , a renowned industry leader in Cloud Native Application and Protection Platform (CNAPP) solutions, is excited to announce the establishment of its local presence in the United Arab Emirates. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in CloudDefense's commitment to providing unrivaled expertise, precision, and confidence to safeguard cloud infrastructure and cloud-native applications in the GCC region.As organizations across the Middle East increasingly embrace cloud-native technologies, the demand for advanced cloud security solutions has grown substantially. CloudDefense's decision to expand its operations to the UAE underscores its dedication to meeting the unique cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.The local presence in the UAE allows CloudDefense to offer tailored CNAPP solutions and support to GCC customers, ensuring seamless integration and protection for their cloud environments. With a strong focus on innovation and a deep understanding of the evolving threat landscape, CloudDefense empowers organizations to stay one step ahead of cyber threats.Having earned the trust of global enterprises, CloudDefense remains at the forefront of cloud security innovation. This expansion paves the way to collaborate closely with local organizations, understand their unique requirements, and provide tailored solutions to protect their digital assets.About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive HackerViewTM technology – CloudDefense ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with us here ...

Emily Thompson

CloudDefense

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube