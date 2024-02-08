XOP Networks Deploys IP Based Crash Phone System At 2Nd Airport In Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) XOP Networks, Inc., manufacturer of advanced Emergency Communications products, installed its IP based Crash Phone system at another major airport in Mexico.

- Neelanshu Varma, VP of Marketing at XOP Networks, Inc, TEXAS, USA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XOP Networks Inc, manufacturer of advanced Emergency Communications products installed its IP based crash phone system at another major airport in Mexico. The product connects Air Traffic Control personnel with the first responders instantaneously for supporting rescue and relief operations over airport's dedicated Local Area Network.Crash Phone systems are typically deployed at airports, air force bases, nuclear power plants, chemical manufacturing plants and other industries that are prone to emergency situations. The product is used to bring first responders into an instant audio conference for supporting rescue and relief operations.Traditional Crash Phone systems are deployed standalone and rely on a dedicated copper-based network. As most organizations are now embracing IP technology, they are also migrating their Crash Phone equipment towards an all-IP environment. IP based Crash Phone equipment can operate over a data network that supports Virtual LANs over CAT6/Fiber interfaces.XOP Networks Ringdown Firebar Conference Server (RFCS ) is a state-of-the-art IP based Crash Phone and Crash Alert system. It supports IP based 802.3 Ethernet interfaces, and additionally has support for traditional copper based FXS/FXO interfaces and PRI line interfaces.More than 100 RFCS's are now operational in various countries around the globe.Some of the salient capabilities of XOP Networks' RFCS are:. IP based Ringdown Conferencing solution. Can be deployed as Mated pair ensuring 99.999% availability. Supports both IP based VoIP /SIP and legacy analog FXS/FXO interfaces. Supports VoIP Red Phones, traditional analog Red Phones, or a mixture. Web portal for configuration and administration. Real time view of Crash Conference calls. Self-testing and alerting capability via SNMP. Integrates with a number of 3rd party peripherals (traditional and IP based Strobes, Sirens, PA systems, Loud Bells, Door Openers, Viper/911 consoles etc.). Can easily interface with local PBX/IP PBX or TDM/ SIP based PSTN trunks. Flexible architecture – easy to configure local use cases. Global Technical and Warranty support available 24 x 7 x 365“We have deployed a pair of XOP RFCSs in a highly available configuration. These RFCSs are in turn connected over redundant fiber-based LANs to dual homed IP based field phones and IP based Strobe Lights and Sirens. The RFCSs also support redundant SIP trunks to the PSTN so that Crash Phone calls can be received over the public network. All in all, another airport in Mexico now has a very modern and very robust Crash Phone system”, said Mr. Neelanshu Varma, VP of Marketing at XOP Networks.“We continue to expand our global footprints with the deployment of a RFCS based Crash Phone system at another major airport in Mexico.,” added Varma.

