(MENAFN) The Russian economy has experienced its most significant growth in a decade, excluding the period marred by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 3.6 percent in 2023. This growth, as reported by the Russian news agency "TASS" on Wednesday, represents a notable rebound from previous economic contractions.



A report from the Ministry of Economic Development highlighted a growth index increase of 2.3 percent compared to two years prior, indicating a positive trajectory for the Russian economy. Projections suggest that the Russian GDP is poised to continue this upward trend, with expectations set for a 2.3 percent growth in 2024.



The economic landscape in 2022 painted a different picture, with data revealing a contraction of 1.2 percent, a figure lower than earlier projections of a 2.1 percent decline. This discrepancy in GDP estimates for 2022 is attributed to the receipt of annual results from federal statistical observations and budget reports from the Federal Treasury, according to Rosstat, the official statistics authority in Russia.



The Russian economy's resilience amid challenging geopolitical circumstances is noteworthy, particularly in light of wide-ranging economic sanctions imposed by Western countries following the outbreak of conflict in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Despite these external pressures, Russia has managed to achieve substantial economic growth, positioning itself for continued stability and progress in the years ahead.

MENAFN08022024000045015682ID1107825941