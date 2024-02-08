Nvidia's growing market capitalization approaches Amazon amid AI enthusiasm

(MENAFN) Nvidia, the American chip manufacturer, finds itself on the brink of surpassing Amazon in market value for the first time in two decades, driven by Wall Street's fervent interest in artificial intelligence (AI). This surge in enthusiasm has not only propelled Nvidia towards Amazon's valuation but has also brought it in close proximity to Alphabet, the parent company of Google.



Since the beginning of the year until the midpoint of Wednesday's trading session, Nvidia's market value has surged by an impressive 40 percent, reaching USD1.715 trillion. This places it just approximately 3.0 percent shy of Amazon's market value of USD1.767 trillion and approximately 6.0 percent below Alphabet's valuation of USD1.812 trillion, as per data from the London Stock Exchange Group. Encouraged by an optimistic report from Morgan Stanley, Nvidia's shares experienced a 1.8 percent increase, reaching USD694.48.



As Nvidia gears up to announce its quarterly results on February 21, Morgan Stanley has raised its price target on the stock to USD750 from USD603. Analyst Joseph Moore highlighted the increasing demand for artificial intelligence in a note to clients, underlining the company's favorable prospects in this burgeoning sector.



This surge in Nvidia's market value marks a significant milestone, positioning it as the fifth-largest company by market capitalization in the US financial market. Such remarkable growth is underscored by the fact that the company's stock price more than tripled in 2023, reflecting the growing recognition of its pivotal role in the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and technology innovation.

